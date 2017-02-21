First black female Jefferson Co. comm...

First black female Jefferson Co. commissioner dies

Yesterday

Connie Patterson, the first African-American woman to serve on Jefferson County Commissioners Court, died Friday after a brief illness.

Beaumont, TX

