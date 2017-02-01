Dangerous When Wet Debuts at Frigid F...

Dangerous When Wet Debuts at Frigid Festival Later this Month

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Sodomite Jamie Brickhouse faces his three most defining relationships-booze, sex, and his Texas tornado of a mother Mama Jean-in this darkly comic tour de force. Ripped from the pages of his critically acclaimed memoir that Interview magazine called "as funny as an evening with Carrie Fisher," and Paul Rudnick praised as "witty, blisteringly honest, and wickedly intoxicating," it sparkles under the direction of Obie Award-winning David Drake, who recently directed the The Jamb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ricky womack (Oct '09) 15 hr Snuff gully 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Jan 24 Nuff Said 66
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan 13 peaver 73
News Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president Jan 9 LOCK 8
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC