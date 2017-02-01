Dangerous When Wet Debuts at Frigid Festival Later this Month
Sodomite Jamie Brickhouse faces his three most defining relationships-booze, sex, and his Texas tornado of a mother Mama Jean-in this darkly comic tour de force. Ripped from the pages of his critically acclaimed memoir that Interview magazine called "as funny as an evening with Carrie Fisher," and Paul Rudnick praised as "witty, blisteringly honest, and wickedly intoxicating," it sparkles under the direction of Obie Award-winning David Drake, who recently directed the The Jamb.
