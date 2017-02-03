Crews fixing 'major' water leak on La...

Crews fixing 'major' water leak on Lamar University campus

1 hr ago

The City of Beaumont is on site Friday afternoon at Lamar University to fix a "major" water leak at the corner of Jimmy Simmons Boulevard and Alabama Avenue, said Michael Ruland, associate vice president for facilities management at the university.

