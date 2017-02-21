Commercial center could open up growt...

Commercial center could open up growth at Dowlen, Delaware...

15 hrs ago

A site plan shows a potential growth area for Beaumont at the southwest corner of Dowlen Road and Delaware Street, but it exists only as a drawing superimposed on an aerial map, produced by Houston-based commercial real estate company, NewQuest Properties less A site plan shows a potential growth area for Beaumont at the southwest corner of Dowlen ... (more)

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr OnePhart 1,123
travis family murder (Jun '08) Mon BlackMarket 35
travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06) Feb 17 CeCe 9
Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10) Feb 16 been there and li... 5
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Feb 13 Dragonborn 68
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan '17 peaver 73
