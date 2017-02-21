BPD: Fake $100 bills a problem for Beaumont businesses
Six local businesses have come across suspects trying to use $100 "motion picture" bills that can legally be bought online.Since Thursday, Beaumont Police Department has opened six cases on suspects attempting to make purchases with movie money, which Officer Haley Morrow said is different than counterfeit money.
