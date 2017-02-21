BOUQUETS and BRICKBATS
-- Jason Smith, for being named head football coach of Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont, ending a search that began with Al Rabb's retirement in December.Smith was previously a member of the Blinn Buccaneer coaching staff after spending the 2013 season as the offensive graduate assistant coach at Lamar University.The Cardinals defeated their opponents by a combined score of 10-3 and Feucht recorded a perfect 3-0 record in the two matches between singles and doubles play.Police are warning business owners to take a closer look at the $100 bills, which feature a sassy-looking Ben Franklin and the legend "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" in a serif typeface similar to the denomination in the corner of bills.Six Beaumont businesses have recently had front-row seats to suspects' attempts to pass off the "motion picture" bills as legal tender.Possession of funny money is not a crime, but using it is a third-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for two to 20 years and a fine of $10,000.
