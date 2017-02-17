Beaumont teacher accused of spitting on studenta
Anh Nguyen, who has been a teacher at the Beaumont Independent School District's Pathways Learning Center for the past 12 years, turned in her resignation on Thursday according to a release from her attorney Dustin Galmor. In her resignation letter to the district Nguyen, who is facing a class C Misdemeanor allegation in the incident, described her job at Pathways as an "extremely challenging job of teaching the frequently troubled students" at Pathways.
