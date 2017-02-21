Beaumont Police identify four carjacking suspectsa
Four men from Houston and Beaumont are in custody in Jefferson County after carjacking a vehicle that was recovered in Beaumont. Beaumont Police have identified the suspects as Darrel Paul Williams of Beaumont, who has an outstanding Jefferson County Warrant for murder, Gerrick Leon Wade of Houston, Micah Ledell Johnson of Houst and Eric Ray Johnson of Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Feb 13
|Dragonborn
|68
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|peaver
|73
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC