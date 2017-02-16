Beaumont man sentenced to almost 13 years for druga

BEAUMONT, Texas - A 43-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Deshawn Paul Hall, also known as Deshawn Paul Davis, was convicted at trial on Aug. 31, 2016, of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of crack cocaine and was sentenced to 155 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.