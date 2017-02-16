Beaumont man gets more than 11 years in federala
BEAUMONT, Texas - A 34-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Billy Ray Joseph, Jr., pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2016, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
