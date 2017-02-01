Beaumont is getting a Chipotle, finally
After rumors swirled online for months, a sign went up Tuesday at the corner of Folsom Drive and Dowlen Road and confirmed what many suspected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|67
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Snuff gully
|10
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC