Battle brews over low-income housing ...

Battle brews over low-income housing near Kelly High School

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont is expected to raise concerns ahead of a city council vote today on the possible construction of a low-income housing complex for seniors near Kelly High School .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Mon ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Mon Dragonborn 68
ricky womack (Oct '09) Jan 31 Snuff gully 10
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan '17 peaver 73
News Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president Jan '17 LOCK 8
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC