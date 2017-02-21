Armed man robs women at gunpoint in B...

Armed man robs women at gunpoint in Beaumont's west end

Beaumont Police are searching for an armed suspect in a the west end of Beaumont near Walden Road and Major Drive. Two women were robbed at gunpoint at a small apartment complex in the 8100 block of Willow Bend Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

