Armed man robs women at gunpoint in Beaumont's west end
Beaumont Police are searching for an armed suspect in a the west end of Beaumont near Walden Road and Major Drive. Two women were robbed at gunpoint at a small apartment complex in the 8100 block of Willow Bend Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|20 hr
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|peaver
|73
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC