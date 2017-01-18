WO Council has concerns of a hospital district
West Orange City Council approved a resolution for Legislation to form a hospital district in Orange County at the Monday evening meeting but not all are in full support. "I do not object to the building of a hospital," Councilman Dale Dardeau said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|53 min
|Vidor Sucks
|65
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec '16
|fred flintstone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC