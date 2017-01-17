Wild ride Friday neared hurricane-force wind
Near-hurricane-force wind burst across Southeast Texas on Friday, pelting the area with hailstones from powerful thunderstorms that dropped up to five inches of rain in some areas of northern Beaumont, the National Weather Service reported.
