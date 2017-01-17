Wild ride Friday neared hurricane-for...

Wild ride Friday neared hurricane-force wind

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Near-hurricane-force wind burst across Southeast Texas on Friday, pelting the area with hailstones from powerful thunderstorms that dropped up to five inches of rain in some areas of northern Beaumont, the National Weather Service reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr HodaPharts 1,057
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Sat Ian Root 2
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Jan 19 Vidor Sucks 65
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan 13 peaver 73
News Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president Jan 9 LOCK 8
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
News Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen... Dec '16 Rachelle1967 1
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jefferson County was issued at January 23 at 11:26AM CST

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC