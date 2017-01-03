Warrant issued for suspect in Mansfield area job scam
Investigators have identified a suspect in a job scam in the Mansfield area that victimized hundreds in the area a few months ago. A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Alvin Dewayne Howard of Mansfield, also known as "Rudy" Howard, charging him with felony theft exceeding $30,000.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec 14
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec 8
|red dawn
|12
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Dec 8
|Citichic
|35
|Vidor Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|13
|I need to commit suicide soon
|Dec 6
|1Victorious365
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC