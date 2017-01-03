View Press Release
Air Liquide has recently commissioned the largest hydrogen storage facility in the world, an underground cavern in Beaumont, Texas, in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. This unique hydrogen storage cavern complements Air Liquide's robust supply capabilities along the Gulf Coast, offering greater flexibility and reliable hydrogen supply solutions to customers via Air Liquide's extensive Gulf Coast Pipeline System. The underground storage cavern is 1,500 meters deep and nearly 70 meters in diameter.
