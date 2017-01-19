Vidor Pursuit ends in Beaumont with one man shooting himself

Beaumont PD Dispatch received a call at 10:20 p.m., on Wednesday, from Vidor police in reference to them needing assistance with a felony suspect that was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 about to enter the City of Beaumont. As a precaution an officer safety bulletin was issued earlier in reference to his vehicle and advising them that the suspect was armed and dangerous being wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.