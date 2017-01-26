Upscale Beaumont lounge lowers age minimum
Portus Lounge, located in the St. Charles Plaza on Phelan Blvd. in Beaumont, will open March 18. The venue will serve up drinks to patrons 21 and older in an upscale, Mad Men-esque atmosphere.
