Two file to run for Beaumont ISD trustee spots
Two Beaumont residents have became the first to throw their hats into the ring to run for the Beaumont school board. Denise Wallace-Spooner and Joe Albert Evans, Jr., both of Beaumont, each applied Wednesday to run for one of two at-large Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees positions.
