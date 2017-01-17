Two file to run for Beaumont ISD trus...

Two file to run for Beaumont ISD trustee spots

Read more: KBMT

Two Beaumont residents have became the first to throw their hats into the ring to run for the Beaumont school board. Denise Wallace-Spooner and Joe Albert Evans, Jr., both of Beaumont, each applied Wednesday to run for one of two at-large Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees positions.

