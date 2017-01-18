The Smashed Idolsa odd lyrics are all about fun
The Houston-based rock trio, The Smashed Idols, formed in 2016. It features George Blue on vocals and guitar, John Hager on drums and vocals and Trey Sands on bass and vocals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec '16
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC