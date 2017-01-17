Talk of Hotel Beaumont revival arises again
For the second time in two years, a prospective buyer for the Hotel Beaumont says he wants to revive the historic property, a commercial real estate broker said Tuesday at Beaumont Main Street's annual meeting.Main Street members heard this pitch before in December 2014, when they gathered in the Hotel Beaumont lobby for that year's annual meeting ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec '16
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
