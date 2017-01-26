Shields of Strength Sends a Valentine...

Shields of Strength Sends a Valentine Reveal About True Love and Kindness

BEAUMONT, Texas, Jan. 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / --The heart of a unique valentine campaign by the Christian Jewelry company Shields of Strength reveals the conflicting love triangle men and women share with love and fear. Amidst the throng of seasonal hearts-and-flowers promotions, Shields of Strength founder Kenny Vaughan has taken to the Shields of Strength website www.shieldsofstrength.com and Instagram and Facebook pages and to YouTube to define "The 7 Things Love Is and the 8 Things Fear Is -- But Love Is Not."

