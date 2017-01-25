SETRPC installs new officers

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission recently hosted its 45th Annual Meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 6:30 pm. The Annual Meeting was held at the City of Beaumont Event Centre, 700 Crockett Street, Beaumont, Texas.

