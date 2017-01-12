Rockabilly, country music guitar great Tommy Allsup dies at age
Rockabilly great Tommy Allsup -- whose innovative work on guitar was always overshadowed by his winning a famous coin-toss -- died Wednesday in Lubbock at age 85 . Allsup's amazing resume included credits on albums by Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Ernest Tubb, Asleep at the Wheel, Leon Russell, Melba Montgomery, the Ventures and dozens of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Curious
|1,018
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec 14
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Citichic
|35
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC