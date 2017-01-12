Rockabilly, country music guitar grea...

Rockabilly, country music guitar great Tommy Allsup dies at age

Houston Chronicle

Rockabilly great Tommy Allsup -- whose innovative work on guitar was always overshadowed by his winning a famous coin-toss -- died Wednesday in Lubbock at age 85 . Allsup's amazing resume included credits on albums by Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Ernest Tubb, Asleep at the Wheel, Leon Russell, Melba Montgomery, the Ventures and dozens of others.

