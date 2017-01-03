Retailer to shutter Beaumont location in series of closures
The Parkdale Mall location is 171,000 square feet, opened in 2002, and employs 67 associates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|2 hr
|gwww
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec 14
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Citichic
|35
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC