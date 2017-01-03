Pregnant Beaumont mother loses baby after robbery ata
A story you'll only see on 12 news, a tragic development for the pregnant, Beaumont woman who was robbed at gunpoint over the holidays at "La Salsita's" on Washington Boulevard. It happened December 15th, and a little over a week later the victim, just 6 weeks pregnant, suffered a miscarriage.
