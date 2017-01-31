Nederland student becomes Highland Park Elementary principal for
Diagnosed with mitochondrial disease last year, Emily Neild lived out one of her wishes Friday by working from the principal's seat at NederlandA A's Highland Park Elementary Neild walked the hallways, visited classrooms and was treated to a rally and a ride home in a convertible.
