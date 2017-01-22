Millions march in massive show of resistance to Trump
The Women's Marches yesterday were massive, one of the largest protests in the nation's history . An estimated 500,000 were at the main event in Washington, D.C. The march in Los Angeles was estimated at 500,000, New York at 400,000.
