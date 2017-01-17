Local women to participate in 'sister marches' in Washington D.C., Beaumont

When an expected 200,000 people gather Saturday at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., at least one Southeast Texan will be among them, while other locals will march in some of the hundreds of "sister marches" planned nationwide, including one in Beaumont.Tiffany Maloney, owner of Beaumont's LoveYoga studio, said she is going to D.C. to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.