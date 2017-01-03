Law Enforcement Appreciation: Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength Show ...
BEAUMONT, Texas, Jan. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength inscribed with scripture, custom-designed in response to requests from police officers, have caught the public eye as meaningful, distinctive gifts for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by secular and faith groups this January and year-round. This month, the Christian jewelry company Shields of Strength www.shieldsofstrength.com partners with the nonprofit Point 27 point27.org to give two Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces to law enforcement officers for each Shield of Strength jewelry item of any kind purchased through January.
