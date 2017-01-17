K-9 leads Beaumont police to suspect in hotel robbery
Marcell Livings, 17, was arrested on Monday for aggravated robbery. The arrest is in connection to a robbery that took place at Heritage Inn, 2850 Interstate 10. Marcell Livings, 17, was arrested on Monday for aggravated robbery.
