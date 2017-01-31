Jefferson County man sentenced to federal prison fora

A 23-year-old Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison after authorities say he called in a bomb threat at the ExxonMobil plant in Beaumont last year. According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, Lance Giovanni Fontenot pleaded guilty on Sep. 15, 2016, to maliciously conveying false information about explosive material.

