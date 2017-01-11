Heart attack victim thanks Beaumont first responders
On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, about 2:30 p.m., Meatra Gilmore stopped at a convenience store near College Street to buy some gas and inside the store, she collapsed.Four emergency medical technicians lined up to take turns compressing her chest and coax her heart back to beating.On Tuesday, Gilmore and her mother, Claudette Kelly, personally ... (more)
