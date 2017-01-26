Former Beaumont attorney charged with probation violation
A former Beaumont lawyer convicted of theft from clients in 2013 is accused of more than 60 violations of his probation, according to Jefferson County First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth.Knauth said the District Attorney's Office filed a motion asking a judge to reinstate the sentence, and requested that he be required to wear an ankle ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC