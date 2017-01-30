Driver hits police car, evades arrest until stopped
A driver arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated struck a Beaumont police vehicle around 1:30 a.m. today in the 2500 block of Sweetgum Road and the officer managed to drive his damaged patrol vehicle to stop the suspect vehicle at the 2800 block of Louisiana.
Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
