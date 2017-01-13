Continue reading First African American female sheriff is woman enough to fill big boots
For now, history will not be made in Washington with America's first female president. But, here in Texas, we have quietly made history this month swearing in the state's first African American female sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|New Resident
|1,034
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec '16
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC