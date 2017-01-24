Charles Samuel Hall

Charles Samuel Hall, age 68, entered into eternal rest surrounded by loved ones at his home in Willis, Texas on January 23rd 2017 after a short and heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Nelle and Hubert Leon Hall; his wife, Linda Carter Hall; and his younger brother, John Hall.

