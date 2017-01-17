Chaplain pleads guilty to smuggling tobacco,a

Eric S. Patrick, 42, of Nederland, pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn. BEAUMONT, Texas A 42-year-old federal prison chaplain has pleaded guilty to bribery in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

