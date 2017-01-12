BPD: Suspect confesses to killing, bu...

BPD: Suspect confesses to killing, burning man'sa

Beaumont police say Seth Joachim Haynes, 20, of Beaumont confessed to shooting and killing Alex Straway, 23, before setting his body and car on fire. Just before 5 a.m. officers arrived in the 3300 block of McHale St. to assist Beaumont Fire and Rescue crews with a vehicle fire in a field.

