BPD: Suspect confesses to killing, burning man'sa
Beaumont police say Seth Joachim Haynes, 20, of Beaumont confessed to shooting and killing Alex Straway, 23, before setting his body and car on fire. Just before 5 a.m. officers arrived in the 3300 block of McHale St. to assist Beaumont Fire and Rescue crews with a vehicle fire in a field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|Observer
|1,043
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec '16
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC