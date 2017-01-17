Beaumont ISD trustees: Who plans to run in May election?
Beaumont school board candidates, including ousted trustees hoping to reclaim their seats, can begin filing for the district's first election since 2011 on Wednesday, though they will have to wait for word from the state on when the winners will take office.
