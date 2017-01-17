Beaumonmt police swear in 6 new officers

Beaumonmt police swear in 6 new officers

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Before a new president takes the oath of office today, six new Beaumont police officers will take their oaths of office at 10:30 a.m. at the Beaumont Police Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Thu Vidor Sucks 65
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan 13 peaver 73
News Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president Jan 9 LOCK 8
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec 22 Clayton Bigsby 24
News Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen... Dec '16 Rachelle1967 1
News Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin... Dec '16 fred flintstone 1
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC