ARC Ships Support Military Exercise
Late last year, the MV Resolve, MV Freedom and MV Endurance - all part of Seafarers-contracted American Roll-On/Roll-Off Carrier's American- flag fleet - loaded more than 400,000 square feet of military rolling stock and other cargo over the course of one week in Beaumont, Texas. The vessels are operated by Tote Services for ARC.
