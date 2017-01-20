A look back at favorite Southeast Texas restaurants of the past
Image from Quality Cafe in Downtown Beaumont. Opened for about 50 years, the cafeA Quality Cafe closed in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|peaver
|73
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,022
|Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president
|Jan 9
|LOCK
|8
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec 14
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC