Suspects arrested after alleged chain of West End car thefts
Shylaih Prescott, 19, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 in connection to a chain of cars that were broken into in Beaumont's West End.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|Authorities arrest two suspects in alleged Chin...
|Dec 14
|fred flintstone
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec 8
|red dawn
|12
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Dec 8
|Citichic
|35
|Vidor Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|13
|I need to commit suicide soon
|Dec 6
|1Victorious365
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC