No charges for Beaumont coach who installed locker room camera

Wednesday Dec 21

A grand jury has refused to indict a Beaumont high school football coach who installed a video camera in a locker room in hopes of catching a burglar. Kevin Flanigan has been suspended from West Brook High School since Nov. 22 after school district police found tape from the camera while investigating the theft of about $1,000 in cash and cell phones from students over the previous month.

