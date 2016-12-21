Beaumont Police looking for driver of truck ina
Beaumont Police are looking for the man they believe shot another man in the chest Tuesday night near downtown Beaumont. The victim is fighting for his life, after he was shot in the chest near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Center Street at about 11:15 p.m. Detectives are looking for the male driver of a green older model Ford dually, possibly an F-250 or F-350, with a yellow light bar on top who they believe may have been the shooter according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
