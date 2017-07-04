Our 2 cents worth: Use S.C. gas tax h...

Our 2 cents worth: Use S.C. gas tax hike to put U.S. 17 road fixes on a fast track

This small increase should translate into big money as state officials believe the tax will generate an additional $100 million over the next year to improve the state's crumbling and inadequate road system. Let's hope some of that additional revenue is used to expedite much-needed improvements on U.S. Highway 17 - the main connector between Savannah and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

