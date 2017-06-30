Nathan's Hot Dog Contest: Chestnut declares he's ready to destroy competition
NATHAN'S HOT DOG CONTEST: Chestnut declares he's ready to destro - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Miki Sudo, the three-time champion of Nathan's women's hot-dog eating contest, defends her crown on Independence Day at Coney Island. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut stands on the precipice of unprecedented greatness in the moments before the 92nd annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
