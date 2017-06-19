Zac Efron was in a tiny Speedo and these two Beaufort dogs could not have cared less
If you saw "Baywatch" right when it opened this May at the Cinemark movie theater in Bluffton, you already know this. Bass and her husband, Frank Vandegrift, thought the secret they had kept for more than a year would end up on the cutting room floor, but there it was: Their two Doberman pinschers, Princess Chloe of Carolina and Mousse au Chocolat, right there on the big screen, sitting proudly and primly next to actor Zac Efron, who you might remember from that little old movie called only in your dreams.
